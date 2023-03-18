The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) welcome in the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Michigan matchup in this article.

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Michigan Moneyline

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has put together a 20-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Commodores and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.

Michigan has put together a 17-13-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 31 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.