Saturday's game that pits the Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) against the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on March 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Michigan 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-4.2)

Vanderbilt (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Vanderbilt is 18-14-0 against the spread, while Michigan's ATS record this season is 15-13-0. A total of 20 out of the Commodores' games this season have hit the over, and 16 of the Wolverines' games have gone over. Over the last 10 contests, Vanderbilt has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Michigan has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a +23 scoring differential, putting up 72.5 points per game (159th in college basketball) and giving up 71.8 (233rd in college basketball).

The 33.1 rebounds per game Vanderbilt averages rank 95th in the nation. Its opponents grab 33.6 per contest.

Vanderbilt connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (6.9).

The Commodores rank 167th in college basketball with 94.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 235th in college basketball defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Vanderbilt and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Commodores commit 10.2 per game (33rd in college basketball) and force 9.5 (346th in college basketball action).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.