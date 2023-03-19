East Tennessee State vs. Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Clive M. Beck Center has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (24-10) matching up with the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (21-9) at 5:00 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 victory for East Tennessee State, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Buccaneers suffered a 57-53 loss to New Mexico State.
East Tennessee State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky
East Tennessee State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Georgia Southern 67
East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Buccaneers beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 44-31 on December 1.
- East Tennessee State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (19).
East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 44-31 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 117) on December 1
- 83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 162) on February 16
- 75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 162) on January 21
- 62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 172) on February 11
- 55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 194) on November 17
East Tennessee State Performance Insights
- The Buccaneers are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +256 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) and give up 55.9 per outing (18th in college basketball).
- East Tennessee State's offense has been better in SoCon games this year, tallying 66.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.4 PPG.
- The Buccaneers put up 65.4 points per game at home, compared to 64 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.4 points per contest.
- East Tennessee State cedes 50.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 61.6 on the road.
- The Buccaneers have been racking up 66.2 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 63.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
