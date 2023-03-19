Sunday's contest at Clive M. Beck Center has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (24-10) matching up with the Georgia Southern Lady Eagles (21-9) at 5:00 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 victory for East Tennessee State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Buccaneers suffered a 57-53 loss to New Mexico State.

East Tennessee State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

East Tennessee State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 68, Georgia Southern 67

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Buccaneers beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 44-31 on December 1.

East Tennessee State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (19).

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

44-31 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 117) on December 1

83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 162) on February 16

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 162) on January 21

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 172) on February 11

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 194) on November 17

East Tennessee State Performance Insights