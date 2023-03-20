Monday's game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and Toledo Rockets (29-4) going head to head at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 76-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 95-50 victory over Saint Louis in their last game on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers picked up their signature win of the season on March 4, when they defeated the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-67.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins, but also tied for the 14th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Tennessee Performance Insights