Tennessee vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and Toledo Rockets (29-4) going head to head at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 76-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 95-50 victory over Saint Louis in their last game on Saturday.
Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers picked up their signature win of the season on March 4, when they defeated the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-67.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins, but also tied for the 14th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers have a +374 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 77 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are allowing 66.3 per outing to rank 230th in college basketball.
- In conference tilts, Tennessee scores fewer points per game (76.5) than its overall average (77).
- The Lady Volunteers post 78.6 points per game at home, compared to 76.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.
- Tennessee cedes 62.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 71.4 in road games.
- The Lady Volunteers have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 79.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.1 points more than the 77 they've scored this season.
