Monday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and the Toledo Rockets (29-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 95-50 victory against Saint Louis in their last game on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' signature win of the season came in a 69-67 victory against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 28th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 14th-most.

Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (nine).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Tennessee Performance Insights