Tennessee vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Monday's contest that pits the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) versus the Toledo Rockets (29-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.
Their last time out, the Lady Volunteers won on Saturday 95-50 over Saint Louis.
Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- On March 4, the Lady Volunteers claimed their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory over the LSU Lady Tigers, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).
- Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
- The Lady Volunteers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 18) on February 2
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers average 77.0 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (231st in college basketball). They have a +374 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game.
- Tennessee's offense has been less effective in SEC games this year, putting up 76.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 77.0 PPG.
- The Lady Volunteers are posting 78.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (76.4).
- Tennessee is allowing 62.5 points per game this season at home, which is 8.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (71.4).
- On offense, the Lady Volunteers have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 79.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 77.0 they've put up over the course of this year.
