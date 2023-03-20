The No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) will look to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 12 seed Toledo Rockets (29-4) on Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena, starting at 6:00 PM.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

ESPN

Tennessee vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison

The Rockets put up 7.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Lady Volunteers allow (66.3).

Toledo is 20-1 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Tennessee has a 19-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The Lady Volunteers put up 14.2 more points per game (77) than the Rockets give up (62.8).

Tennessee is 20-8 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Toledo has a 25-3 record when giving up fewer than 77 points.

This season the Lady Volunteers are shooting 43.2% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Rockets give up.

The Rockets shoot 49.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Lady Volunteers allow.

Tennessee Schedule