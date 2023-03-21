Clint Capela and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be taking on the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capela, in his last game (March 19 loss against the Spurs) put up 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Below, we look at Capela's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.9 11.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.0 10.3 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA 24.5 23.8 23 PR 23.5 22.9 21.9



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Pistons

Capela is responsible for taking 7.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.5 per game.

Capela's Hawks average 102.5 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.7 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 29th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 118.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 44.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are ranked 16th in the league, allowing 25.8 per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 25 10 10 0 0 2 1 10/28/2022 23 5 11 1 0 2 0 10/26/2022 26 6 10 2 0 4 1

