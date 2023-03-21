Onyeka Okongwu Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Pistons - March 21
Onyeka Okongwu will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Detroit Pistons.
In this piece we'll examine Okongwu's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Pistons
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|9.6
|10.7
|Rebounds
|7.5
|7.2
|6.4
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|0.9
|PRA
|18.5
|17.8
|18
|PR
|17.5
|16.8
|17.1
Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Pistons
- Okongwu is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.
- Okongwu's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.5 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- The Pistons are the 29th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 118.5 points per game.
- On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 44.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the league.
- The Pistons are the 16th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.8 assists per game.
Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Pistons
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/23/2022
|21
|12
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10/28/2022
|22
|16
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/26/2022
|21
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
