Tuesday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) and UAB Blazers (27-9) matching up at has a projected final score of 75-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vanderbilt, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at TBA on March 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Venue:

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 75, UAB 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-1.8)

Vanderbilt (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Vanderbilt's record against the spread this season is 18-14-0, and UAB's is 14-16-0. The Commodores are 20-12-0 and the Blazers are 20-10-0 in terms of going over the point total. Vanderbilt is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while UAB has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 72.3 points per game (162nd in college basketball) and giving up 71.6 (227th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt records 32.8 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) compared to the 33.6 of its opponents.

Vanderbilt knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (6.8).

The Commodores average 94.2 points per 100 possessions (168th in college basketball), while giving up 93.4 points per 100 possessions (234th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Commodores commit 10.1 per game (25th in college basketball) and force 9.6 (345th in college basketball play).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.