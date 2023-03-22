The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to break a five-game home losing skid when hosting the Atlanta Hawks (36-36).

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a -20 scoring differential, putting up 115.9 points per game (11th in the league) and giving up 116.2 (19th in the NBA).

The Hawks have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 117.6 points per game (fourth in league) and conceding 117.5 (24th in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 233.5 points per game, eight fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 233.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Minnesota is 34-38-1 ATS this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 31-38-3 ATS record so far this season.

Hawks and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +25000 +8000 -130 Timberwolves +20000 +9000 +110

