Hawks vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) are favored (by 5 points) to break a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- The Timberwolves' .466 ATS win percentage (34-37-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .431 mark (31-39-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 8-11-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 5-point favorite.
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the over/under 54.2% of the time this season (39 out of 72). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (34 out of 73).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 17-17, while the Hawks are 11-19 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA on offense (117.6 points scored per game) and ranked 24th on defense (117.5 points allowed).
- The Hawks are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.6 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.
- In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.