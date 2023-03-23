Thursday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (29-6) squaring off against the Memphis Lady Tigers (22-10) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-66 victory for Bowling Green, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Lady Tigers took care of business in their last matchup 79-62 against Ball State on Monday.

Memphis vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Memphis vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bowling Green 69, Memphis 66

Memphis Schedule Analysis

  • On February 15, the Lady Tigers claimed their best win of the season, a 45-44 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Memphis is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.
  • According to the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 72) on February 15
  • 79-62 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 20
  • 79-68 at home over Jackson State (No. 79) on March 16
  • 69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 84) on February 26
  • 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Memphis Performance Insights

  • The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +218 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.7 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and allow 60.8 per contest (82nd in college basketball).
  • In AAC action, Memphis has averaged 5.8 fewer points (61.9) than overall (67.7) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Lady Tigers are scoring 70.3 points per game, 2.5 more than they are averaging away (67.8).
  • At home, Memphis concedes 59.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 61.8.
  • In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers are putting up 61.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than their season average (67.7).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.