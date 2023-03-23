Thursday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (29-6) squaring off against the Memphis Lady Tigers (22-10) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-66 victory for Bowling Green, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Lady Tigers took care of business in their last matchup 79-62 against Ball State on Monday.

Memphis vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Memphis vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 69, Memphis 66

Memphis Schedule Analysis

On February 15, the Lady Tigers claimed their best win of the season, a 45-44 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Memphis is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 72) on February 15

79-62 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 20

79-68 at home over Jackson State (No. 79) on March 16

69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 84) on February 26

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 6

Memphis Performance Insights