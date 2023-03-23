The No. 9-seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games this season have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-10-1 record against the spread this year.

Owls games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this season.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Tennessee's national championship odds (+1000) place it fifth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only sixth-best.

The Volunteers' national championship odds have improved from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.