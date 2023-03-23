A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 9:00 PM.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-5) 131.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-5) 131 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games have gone over the point total.
  • Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-10-1 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this year, 16 out of the Owls' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Tennessee is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but only sixth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Volunteers were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1000, which is the 73rd-biggest change in the country.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

