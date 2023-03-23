A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 9:00 PM.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Volunteers games have hit the over 13 out of 35 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 record against the spread this year.

Owls games have hit the over 16 out of 33 times this year.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Tennessee is fifth-best in the country. It is one spot below that, sixth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Volunteers have experienced the 73rd-biggest change this season, improving from +2500 at the start to +1000.

Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 With odds of +5000, Florida Atlantic has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

