The No. 9-seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-5.5) 130.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee (-5.5) 130.5 -245 +205 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-5.5) 130.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 35 times this season.
  • Florida Atlantic has covered 22 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
  • A total of 16 Owls games this year have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Oddsmakers rate Tennessee higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).
  • The Volunteers have had the 73rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1000.
  • Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

