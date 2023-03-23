A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:00 PM on Thursday.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 35 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Owls' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Tennessee is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (fifth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Volunteers' national championship odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 73rd-biggest change.

Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

