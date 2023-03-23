Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:00 PM on Thursday.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-275
|+210
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-245
|+205
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|130.5
|-250
|+200
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 35 times this season.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Owls' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Tennessee is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (fifth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Volunteers' national championship odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 73rd-biggest change.
- Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
