A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:00 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline DraftKings Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings PointsBet Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee is 18-17-0 ATS this season.

A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 record against the spread this year.

In the Owls' 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Tennessee is eighth-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Volunteers have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +2500 at the start to +1100.

The implied probability of Tennessee winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

