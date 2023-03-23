Thursday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) facing off at Madison Square Garden (on March 23) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Tennessee.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 129.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 129.5

129.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -250, Florida Atlantic +200

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



Tennessee has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 20-11-0 ATS. The Volunteers are 14-19-0 and the Owls are 17-14-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 149.6 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +470 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.2 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball and are allowing 57.8 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

Tennessee is 23rd in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 7.3 more than the 28.2 its opponents average.

Tennessee makes 1.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.7 (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Volunteers rank 157th in college basketball with 94.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 76.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14 (44th in college basketball).

