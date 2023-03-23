Thursday's contest that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) against the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 129.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 129.5

129.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -225, Florida Atlantic +185

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



Tennessee has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 20-11-0 ATS. A total of 14 out of the Volunteers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The teams score 149.6 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +470 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.2 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball and are allowing 57.8 per outing to rank third in college basketball.

Tennessee ranks 23rd in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 7.3 more than the 28.2 its opponents average.

Tennessee hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) while shooting 33.0% from deep (241st in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game while shooting 26.4%.

The Volunteers average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (157th in college basketball), and give up 76.8 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (132nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.0 (44th in college basketball).

