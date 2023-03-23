Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on March 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: TBS

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-4.2)

Tennessee (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Tennessee has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida Atlantic is 20-11-0. The Volunteers are 14-19-0 and the Owls are 17-14-0 in terms of going over the point total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 71.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +470 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Tennessee grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) while conceding 28.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.3 boards per game.

Tennessee knocks down 1.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Volunteers put up 94.6 points per 100 possessions (157th in college basketball), while allowing 76.8 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 11.4 (132nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

