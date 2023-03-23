Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 based on our computer prediction, with Tennessee coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic should cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 131.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -250, Florida Atlantic +200

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Tennessee is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 20-11-0 ATS record. The Volunteers have a 14-19-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 17-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 149.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +470 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) and give up 57.8 per outing (third in college basketball).

The 35.5 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 22nd in the nation, and are 7.3 more than the 28.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Tennessee knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Volunteers rank 157th in college basketball by averaging 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in college basketball, allowing 76.8 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 11.4 (132nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

