Thursday's game that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The over/under has been set at 130.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -275, Florida Atlantic +210

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Tennessee has gone 17-16-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 20-11-0. The Volunteers have a 14-19-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Owls have a record of 17-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 149.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +470 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) and allow 57.8 per contest (third in college basketball).

Tennessee ranks 22nd in the nation at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 7.3 more than the 28.2 its opponents average.

Tennessee hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 26.4% rate.

The Volunteers average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (157th in college basketball), and allow 76.8 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (132nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14 (44th in college basketball).

