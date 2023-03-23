Thursday's game features the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) facing off at Madison Square Garden (on March 23) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 victory for Tennessee.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic should cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 130.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -275, Florida Atlantic +210

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Tennessee has a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 20-11-0 ATS. The Volunteers have hit the over in 14 games, while Owls games have gone over 17 times. The two teams combine to score 149.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 contests. Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 71.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per contest (third in college basketball). They have a +470 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 23rd in the nation, and are 7.3 more than the 28.2 its opponents pull down per contest.

Tennessee connects on 1.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.7 (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Volunteers' 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 157th in college basketball, and the 76.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Tennessee has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14 (45th in college basketball).

