The Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are set to match up for their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Santiago Vescovi and Johnell Davis are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Tennessee's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Tennessee topped Duke 65-52. With 27 points, Olivier Nkamhoua was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers with 12.7 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also posting 4.6 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler puts up a team-best 5.4 assists per game. He is also averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 37.5% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nkamhoua paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5), and also averages 11 points and 2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julian Phillips posts 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo is averaging 4.9 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)