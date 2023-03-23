On Thursday at Madison Square Garden, the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) meet at 9:00 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Tennessee beat Duke 65-52. With 27 points, Olivier Nkamhoua was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi averages 12.7 points and 3.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds, shooting 40.1% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zakai Zeigler is tops on his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also averages 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nkamhoua leads his squad in rebounds per contest (5), and also averages 11 points and 2 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julian Phillips averages 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo is putting up 4.9 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)