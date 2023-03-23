On Thursday at Madison Square Garden, the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) clash at 9:00 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee was victorious in its previous game against Duke, 65-52, on Saturday. Olivier Nkamhoua was its leading scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi averages a team-best 12.7 points per contest. He is also totaling 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Zakai Zeigler is tops on the Volunteers at 5.4 assists per game, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 10.7 points.

Nkamhoua is tops on the Volunteers at 5 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2 assists and 11 points.

Julian Phillips posts 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo is putting up 4.9 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)