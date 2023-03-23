Thursday's Sweet 16 game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Madison Square Garden at 9:00 PM ET features the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee was victorious in its most recent game against Duke, 65-52, on Saturday. Olivier Nkamhoua led the way with 27 points, and also had five boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers with 12.7 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler paces his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also puts up 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nkamhoua averages a team-leading 5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11 points and 2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field.

Julian Phillips puts up 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field.

Jonas Aidoo puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)