Thursday's Sweet 16 game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Madison Square Garden at 9:00 PM ET features the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee was victorious in its most recent game versus Duke, 65-52, on Saturday. Olivier Nkamhoua starred with 27 points, plus five boards and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its most recent game, Florida Atlantic beat Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday, 78-70. Davis scored a team-high 29 points (and contributed five assists and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johnell Davis 29 12 5 5 0 1 Alijah Martin 14 3 2 1 1 2 Vladislav Goldin 8 6 0 0 1 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi leads the Volunteers at 12.7 points per game, while also averaging 3.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler puts up a team-best 5.4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 37.5% from the field and 31.1% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nkamhoua averages a team-leading 5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11 points and 2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the floor.

Julian Phillips is putting up 8.6 points, 1.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Jonas Aidoo puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is putting up team highs in points (13.9 per game) and assists (1.6). And he is contributing 5.4 rebounds, making 50% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Alijah Martin gives the Owls 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Vladislav Goldin tops the Owls in rebounding (6.4 per game), and puts up 10.4 points and 0.4 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Nicholas Boyd is the Owls' top assist man (2.6 per game), and he puts up 8.8 points and 4.1 rebounds.

The Owls receive 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Bryan Greenlee.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Santiago Vescovi 13.7 5.1 3.8 1.5 0.1 3.2 Olivier Nkamhoua 11.6 5 2 0.2 0.3 0.7 Jonas Aidoo 5.6 4.7 1 0.6 1.6 0 Jahmai Mashack 7.3 2.3 2.7 1.7 0.3 0.6 Josiah-Jordan James 7.7 2.3 1.6 1 0.1 1.3

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)