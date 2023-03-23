How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) playing against the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. It tips off at 9:00 PM, with the winner advancing to the East Region bracket final.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Tennessee is 16-5 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 14th.
- The Volunteers score 6.1 more points per game (71.2) than the Owls allow (65.1).
- Tennessee has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee is scoring 76.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- In home games, the Volunteers are ceding 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).
- Tennessee is draining 7.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.2 fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in away games.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Missouri
|L 79-71
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Louisiana
|W 58-55
|Amway Center
|3/18/2023
|Duke
|W 65-52
|Amway Center
|3/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Madison Square Garden
