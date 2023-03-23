This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) playing against the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. It tips off at 9:00 PM, with the winner advancing to the East Region bracket final.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Tennessee is 16-5 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 14th.

The Volunteers score 6.1 more points per game (71.2) than the Owls allow (65.1).

Tennessee has an 18-4 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is scoring 76.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 67.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Volunteers are ceding 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).

Tennessee is draining 7.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.2 fewer than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in away games.

