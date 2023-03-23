A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) squaring off with a place in the East Region bracket final up for grabs on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 129.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -5.5 129.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

In 16 games this season, Tennessee and its opponents have scored more than 129.5 total points.

The average point total in Tennessee's contests this year is 129, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.

This season, Tennessee has won 18 of its 22 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 16 48.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Volunteers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls give up.

When Tennessee scores more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

