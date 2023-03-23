A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) squaring off with a place in the East Region bracket final up for grabs on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 129.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Tennessee -5.5 129.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

  • In 16 games this season, Tennessee and its opponents have scored more than 129.5 total points.
  • The average point total in Tennessee's contests this year is 129, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Tennessee has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.
  • This season, Tennessee has won 18 of its 22 games, or 81.8%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Tennessee 16 48.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5
Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

  • Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Volunteers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
  • The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls give up.
  • When Tennessee scores more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0
Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic
14-2 Home Record 17-0
4-6 Away Record 11-3
10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0
76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1
67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9
6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

