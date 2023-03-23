The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee is favored by 5.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which starts at 9:00 PM on TBS. The point total is 129.5 for the matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -5.5 129.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 129.5 points 16 times.

Tennessee has had an average of 129 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Volunteers' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.

Tennessee has won 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Tennessee has a record of 18-4, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from Tennessee, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 16 48.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Volunteers have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls give up.

When Tennessee puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

