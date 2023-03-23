A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will determine one of the squads heading to the East Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 9:30 PM, airing on TBS. Oddsmakers think Tennessee will survive and advance in this one, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -4.5 129.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 129.5 points 16 times.

Tennessee has had an average of 129 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Volunteers are 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has won 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Tennessee has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 69.2% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 16 48.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Volunteers have gone over the total four times.

The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.

When Tennessee totals more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

