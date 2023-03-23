Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will determine one of the squads heading to the East Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 9:30 PM, airing on TBS. Oddsmakers think Tennessee will survive and advance in this one, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee
|-4.5
|129.5
Tennessee Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 129.5 points 16 times.
- Tennessee has had an average of 129 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Volunteers are 17-16-0 ATS this season.
- Tennessee has won 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Tennessee has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 69.2% chance to win.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 129.5
|% of Games Over 129.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|16
|48.5%
|71.2
|149.6
|57.8
|122.9
|133.5
|Florida Atlantic
|24
|77.4%
|78.4
|149.6
|65.1
|122.9
|142.4
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Volunteers have gone over the total four times.
- The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.
- When Tennessee totals more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|17-16-0
|14-13
|14-19-0
|Florida Atlantic
|20-11-0
|1-1
|17-14-0
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|Tennessee
|Florida Atlantic
|14-2
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|11-3
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
