Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are -point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tennessee Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee's games have gone over the point total in 14 out of 31 opportunities (45.2%).
- The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee (17-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.5% of the time, 13% less often than Florida Atlantic (20-11-0) this year.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|71.2
|149.6
|57.8
|122.9
|133.5
|Florida Atlantic
|78.4
|149.6
|65.1
|122.9
|142.4
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.
- Four of Volunteers' past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Volunteers put up 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.
- Tennessee has a 14-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 65.1 points.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|17-16-0
|14-19-0
|Florida Atlantic
|20-11-0
|17-14-0
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|Tennessee
|Florida Atlantic
|14-2
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|11-3
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
