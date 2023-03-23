A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams meet in a East Region bracket matchup. Bookmakers think Tennessee will emerge victorious, naming the as 5.5-point favorites. The action starts at 9:00 PM on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under of 130.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -5.5 130.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 130.5 points in 15 of 33 games this season.

Tennessee's games this season have had an average of 129 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Volunteers have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Tennessee has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.

This season, Tennessee has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 15 45.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of Volunteers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Volunteers average 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.

Tennessee has a 14-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

