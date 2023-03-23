A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams meet in a East Region bracket matchup. Oddsmakers think Tennessee will emerge victorious, naming the as 5.5-point favorites. The action starts at 9:00 PM on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS. The over/under for the matchup is 130.5.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -5.5 130.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 130.5 points in 15 of 33 games this season.

Tennessee has an average point total of 129 in its outings this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Volunteers have put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Tennessee has been the favorite in 27 games this season and won 20 (74.1%) of those contests.

This season, Tennessee has won 15 of its 19 games, or 78.9%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 73.3% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 130.5 % of Games Over 130.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 15 45.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Volunteers have hit the over four times.

The Volunteers put up 6.1 more points per game (71.2) than the Owls allow (65.1).

Tennessee has a 14-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 65.1 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

