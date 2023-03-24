Ben Martin is atop the field at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship through one round of play, with a score of -6. Play continues at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, watch the second round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Par/Distance: Par 72/7,670 yards

Par 72/7,670 yards TV: Golf Channel

Corales Puntacana Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Ben Martin 1st -6 66 Brice Garnett 1st -6 66 Matt Wallace 3rd -5 67 Max McGreevy 4th -4 68 Dylan Wu 4th -4 68

Corales Puntacana Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 7:45 AM ET Hole 1 Mark Hubbard (-1/26th), Ben Martin (-6/1st), Nick Hardy (+1/58th) 12:35 PM ET Hole 10 Wyndham Clark (-3/10th), Adam Long (+2/73rd), Chris Stroud (-1/26th) 11:35 AM ET Hole 10 Kevin Tway (-1/26th), Emiliano Grillo (-1/26th), Camilo Villegas (-1/26th) 8:09 AM ET Hole 10 Kyle Westmoreland (+1/58th), Brent Grant (-3/10th), Harry Hall (-1/26th) 11:59 AM ET Hole 10 Max McGreevy (-4/4th), Tyson Alexander (-2/18th), Seung-Yul Noh (-1/26th) 11:59 AM ET Hole 1 Scott Piercy (+2/73rd), Brice Garnett (-6/1st), Jason Dufner (E/46th) 8:09 AM ET Hole 1 Austin Eckroat (-3/10th), Harry Higgs (-1/26th), Fabrizio Zanotti (+3/84th) 12:11 PM ET Hole 10 Richy Werenski (+3/84th), Chad Ramey (-1/26th), Erik Van Rooyen (-3/10th) 6:57 AM ET Hole 10 Brian Davis (-1/26th), Sean O'Hair (-4/4th), Ricky Barnes (-4/4th) 7:09 AM ET Hole 10 Henrik Norlander (E/46th), Michael Kim (-2/18th), Greg Chalmers (E/46th)

