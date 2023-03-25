Hawks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) square off against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is 239.5.
Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-9.5
|239.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 239.5 points 29 times.
- The average point total in Atlanta's matchups this year is 235.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Hawks have put together a 33-40-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Atlanta has been favored 41 times and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -400 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hawks have a 80% chance to win.
Hawks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|29
|39.7%
|117.6
|233.2
|117.6
|235.8
|232.9
|Pacers
|28
|37.8%
|115.6
|233.2
|118.2
|235.8
|232.8
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
- Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in home games (16-19-0) than it has in road affairs (17-21-0).
- The Hawks record 117.6 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 118.2 the Pacers give up.
- Atlanta has a 20-12 record against the spread and a 22-10 record overall when putting up more than 118.2 points.
Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|33-40
|4-3
|41-32
|Pacers
|39-35
|6-3
|37-37
Hawks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Hawks
|Pacers
|117.6
|115.6
|4
|12
|20-12
|24-8
|22-10
|21-11
|117.6
|118.2
|23
|26
|22-10
|27-15
|24-8
|25-17
