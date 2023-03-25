The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) heading into their game against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) currently has two players. The matchup tips at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25 from State Farm Arena.

The Hawks enter this game following a 125-124 loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Trae Young totaled 29 points, two rebounds and eight assists for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 15.5 4.2 1.4 Jalen Johnson SF Out Hamstring 5.2 3.9 1

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: Out (Back), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSIN

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks put up only 0.6 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pacers allow (118.2).

Atlanta is 22-10 when scoring more than 118.2 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hawks have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 121.1 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 117.6 they've put up over the course of this year.

Atlanta makes 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.7 (25th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Hawks' 114.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -9 244.5

