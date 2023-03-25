The Atlanta Hawks (36-37) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-41) on March 25, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 48% from the field, it is 22-10 overall.

The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 23rd.

The Hawks average only 0.6 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pacers give up (118.2).

When Atlanta scores more than 118.2 points, it is 22-10.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are scoring 117.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 117.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Atlanta is ceding 116 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.1.

The Hawks are draining 10.6 threes per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 2.1% points worse than they're averaging in away games (10.9, 36.4%).

Hawks Injuries