Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Virginia Tech securing the victory. Game time is at TBA on March 25.
The Lady Volunteers enter this game after a 94-47 victory over Toledo on Monday.
Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers took down the No. 9-ranked LSU Lady Tigers, 69-67, on March 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most defeats.
- Tennessee has 10 wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game, with a +421 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.4 points per game (19th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per contest (218th in college basketball).
- Tennessee has averaged 0.9 fewer points in SEC action (76.5) than overall (77.4).
- The Lady Volunteers are putting up more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (76.4).
- In 2022-23 Tennessee is conceding 9.7 fewer points per game at home (61.7) than away (71.4).
- The Lady Volunteers are compiling 79.5 points per game over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.4.
