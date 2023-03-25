This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 6:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Volunteers score 21.0 more points per game (77.4) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.4).
  • Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 56.4 points.
  • Virginia Tech's record is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.
  • The Hokies put up 72.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 65.8 the Lady Volunteers allow.
  • When Virginia Tech totals more than 65.8 points, it is 20-1.
  • Tennessee is 19-1 when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.
  • This year the Hokies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.
  • The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.4% from the field, just 5.6% higher than the Hokies concede.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/12/2023 Virginia Tech -
3/18/2023 Saint Louis W 95-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
3/20/2023 Toledo W 94-47 Thompson-Boling Arena
3/25/2023 Virginia Tech - Climate Pledge Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.