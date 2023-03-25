How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 6:30 PM.
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Volunteers score 21.0 more points per game (77.4) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.4).
- Tennessee is 21-9 when it scores more than 56.4 points.
- Virginia Tech's record is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 77.4 points.
- The Hokies put up 72.1 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 65.8 the Lady Volunteers allow.
- When Virginia Tech totals more than 65.8 points, it is 20-1.
- Tennessee is 19-1 when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.
- This year the Hokies are shooting 45.1% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Lady Volunteers give up.
- The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.4% from the field, just 5.6% higher than the Hokies concede.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/12/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|3/18/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 95-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/20/2023
|Toledo
|W 94-47
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|3/25/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
