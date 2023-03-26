Hawks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) are 2-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Hawks 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Under (247)
- The Grizzlies have a 34-35-4 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-39-2 mark from the Hawks.
- When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Memphis (26-21-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51%) than Atlanta (12-10-1) does as the underdog (52.2%).
- Memphis' games have gone over the total 45.2% of the time this season (33 out of 73), less often than Atlanta's games have (41 out of 74).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 11-20, while the Grizzlies are 43-13 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hawks Performance Insights
- On offense, Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA (118 points per game). On defense, it is 23rd (117.8 points allowed per game).
- This season the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA in assists at 24.7 per game.
- The Hawks make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 25th and 20th, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.8% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.2% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.