The Memphis Grizzlies (46-27) are 2-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSEX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 2)

Hawks (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (247)



The Grizzlies have a 34-35-4 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-39-2 mark from the Hawks.

When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Memphis (26-21-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (51%) than Atlanta (12-10-1) does as the underdog (52.2%).

Memphis' games have gone over the total 45.2% of the time this season (33 out of 73), less often than Atlanta's games have (41 out of 74).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 11-20, while the Grizzlies are 43-13 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense, Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA (118 points per game). On defense, it is 23rd (117.8 points allowed per game).

This season the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA in assists at 24.7 per game.

The Hawks make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 25th and 20th, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, Atlanta has taken 67.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 32.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.8% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.2% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.