The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) on March 28, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (46.8%).

Atlanta is 26-15 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 18th.

The Hawks put up an average of 118 points per game, 11.5 more points than the 106.5 the Cavaliers allow.

Atlanta is 36-29 when it scores more than 106.5 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Hawks are scoring more points at home (118.6 per game) than away (117.4). And they are conceding less at home (116.6) than on the road (119.1).

The Hawks average 0.3 more assists per game at home (24.9) than on the road (24.6).

Hawks Injuries