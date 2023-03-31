The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) face the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) as just 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSSE

YES and BSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Hawks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 1.5)

Nets (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



The Nets have a 40-36-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-41-2 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 36.6% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (61.3%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 53.9% of the time this season (41 out of 76), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (35 out of 76).

The Hawks have a .614 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-17) this season while the Nets have a .361 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-23).

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta has been led by its offense, as it ranks fourth-best in the NBA by scoring 118 points per game. It ranks 24th in the league in points allowed (117.8 per contest).

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 24.8 dimes per contest.

The Hawks are sinking 10.8 treys per game (24th-ranked in league). They have a 35.5% shooting percentage (20th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Atlanta is attempting 62 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 67.2% of the shots it has taken (and 75.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 30.3 threes per contest, which are 32.8% of its shots (and 24.2% of the team's buckets).

