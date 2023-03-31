Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Nets - March 31
The Atlanta Hawks (38-38) and the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) are slated to play on Friday at Barclays Center, with a tip-off time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Trae Young is one of the players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, March 31
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Live Stream:
Watch Young, Mikal Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action.
Hawks' Last Game
In their previous game, the Hawks topped the Cavaliers on Tuesday, 120-118. Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in five assists and four rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dejounte Murray
|29
|4
|5
|2
|0
|3
|Onyeka Okongwu
|21
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Trae Young
|16
|1
|10
|1
|0
|2

Hawks Players to Watch
- Murray averages 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Clint Capela leads his team in rebounds per contest (11.2), and also puts up 12.1 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Onyeka Okongwu averages 9.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 64.5% from the field (sixth in NBA).
- John Collins averages 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.1% from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|25.5
|3.2
|9.2
|0.7
|0
|2.6
|Clint Capela
|12.1
|11.7
|1.1
|0.5
|1.3
|0
|Onyeka Okongwu
|13.4
|8.1
|0.9
|0.9
|1.7
|0
|Dejounte Murray
|13.5
|3.7
|5.6
|1.2
|0.1
|0.6
|John Collins
|13.3
|6.1
|1.7
|0.5
|0.6
|1.3

