Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)
- Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- Harris II had a base hit in 84 out of 118 games last season (71.2%), with multiple hits in 31 of those contests (26.3%).
- He hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games last season (118 in all), going deep in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 45 of 118 games last year (38.1%), Harris II picked up an RBI, and 16 of those games (13.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He touched home plate in 50.8% of his games last season (60 of 118), with more than one run on 14 occasions (11.9%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.274
|AVG
|.317
|.310
|OBP
|.363
|.411
|SLG
|.603
|16
|XBH
|33
|4
|HR
|15
|21
|RBI
|43
|52/6
|K/BB
|55/15
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|62
|37 (66.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (75.8%)
|11 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (32.3%)
|25 (44.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (56.5%)
|4 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.6%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves.
- In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 7-10 record, had a 5.02 ERA, and a 1.359 WHIP.
