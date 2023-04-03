Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (2-1) and St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on April 3.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton against the Cardinals and Jake Woodford.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves won 88, or 67.7%, of the 130 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, Atlanta won 81 of its 114 games, or 71.1%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 789 total runs last season.

The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.45).

Braves Schedule