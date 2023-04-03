Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (2-1) host the Atlanta Braves (2-1) in an early-season contest at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 3, with a start time of 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Woodford - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Braves were favored 130 times and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Braves won 81 of their 114 games, or 71.1%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves hit 118 homers away from home last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

The Cardinals were victorious in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Cardinals came away with a win 14 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

St. Louis hit 98 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

The Cardinals averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .421 in home contests.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

